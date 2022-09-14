Edris P. Deal, 97, Kingston

Edris P. Deal age 97 of Kingston passed away Monday, September 12, 2022, at home. Edris was the wife of the late Kenneth Deal. They had resided in Kingston since 1953. She was born and raised in Polk County TN, and a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church. She was also a member and chaplain of the Order of Eastern Star.

Survived by sons: Kenneth E. Deal and Nancy of Kingston, TN, Roger D. Deal and Paulette of Oak Ridge, TN, Andrew D. Deal and Laura of Oak Ridge, TN, grandsons: Matthew A. Deal of Tokyo, Japan, and G. Alec Deal of Kingston, TN, K. Daniel Deal of Atlanta, GA, Jackson M. Deal of Knoxville, TN, granddaughters: Shaelyn G. Deal and April LeAnn Deal of Oak Ridge, TN and Alice Bowling Rice of Smithville, TN.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until 1:00 p.m. Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston. Celebration of Life at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Doug Dale officiating. Burial to follow in Kingston Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Deal Family.

