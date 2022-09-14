Louise Longmire, Joyner

Louise Longmire age 85 of the Joyner community, passed away peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

Louise was a member of Union Baptist Church and was retired from Morgan County Schools Food Service.

Louise was preceded in death by husband Donnie Cordell Longmire, sons Randal and Larry Longmire, and daughter Kimberly Bisschop; parents Melvin and Gertie Bunch, brother Earl Bunch, sisters Eddie Neal, Marie Breedlove, and Jackie Duncan.

Survived by daughters, Patricia and husband John Gibson, Sharon and husband Daniel Jacobsen, Cathy and husband Melvin Inklebarger, Donna and husband Marshall Wilson, daughter-in-law whom she loved like a daughter, Sheila and husband David Weston, daughter-in-law Betty Longmire and son-in-law Gerald Bisschop; Sister Della Faye Ramsey; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Mom was a wonderful mother and her greatest joy was spending time with her family.

She was an avid reader and played scrabble with her daughters weekly. Louise loved the Lord and faithfully attended Sunday School and Church at Union Baptist Church. She was an encourager and faithful friend to many.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 11-1 pm at Schubert Funeral Home, Wartburg. Funeral services will follow at 1 pm with Bro. Jason Lowe officiating. Interment to follow at the Union Cemetery, in Joyner.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Louise “Daisy” Longmire.

