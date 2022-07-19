Margaret Prater, Oliver Springs

Margaret Prater, age 87 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022.

She was born on March 10, 1935, in Morgan County and later moved to Oliver Springs in 1953 where she lived throughout her life. Margaret was devoted to taking care of her family and was a faithful member of New Fairview Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing, reading, and cooking.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roscoe Prater; parents, Andrew Jackson Akins and Bertha Garrett Akins; brothers, James, Hobert, Carl, and Charles Akins, Jess and Edward Steelman; sisters, Opal Ashford and Thelma Westcott.

Survivors include her children, Judy Johnson and husband Curt, Janice Green and husband Lloyd, Anita Prater and wife Lisa Stewart, and Angela Prater. She is also survived by niece, Sue Jones (who she considered a sister) and husband Ken; grandchildren, Stacey Johnson, Heather Farr, Brian Johnson, and Joy Johnson; great-grandchildren, Bobby Farr, Tommy Farr, Aiden Johnson, Bentley Webb, Knox Johnson and Alyssa Johnson and also by extended family and special friends.

Visitation will be from 4:30-7 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Funeral service will begin at 7 pm with Pastor John Edwards officiating. A graveside service will be held at 11 am on Friday at New Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to New Fairview Baptist Church at 138 Fairview Circle, Oliver Springs, TN 37840.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Prater family. www.sharpfh.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Margaret Prater, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

