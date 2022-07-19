Jeffrey Lynn Bailey, 70

Jeffrey Lynn Bailey passed away, Saturday, July 16, 2022. He was born, on May 5, 1952, in Wiesbaden, Germany to Charles Lavern Bailey and Lois Bedell Paul Bailey. He spent most of his youth growing up in Fosterburg, IL, and moved to Oak Ridge in 1963. He graduated from Oak Ridge High School in 1970 and began working at Y-12 in 1971. He then transferred to The Barrier Plant at K-25 before eventually retiring from ORNL in 2006. Jeff was a member of First Baptist Church of Clinton and worked at The Christian Service Center there. He married his high school sweetheart, Janice Croley Bailey, in 1974 and enjoyed 47 years of marriage.



He was a beloved husband, a wonderful father, and an adored Pappy. He never hesitated to go out of his way for his family with any project. He loved having cookouts at the swimming pool, camping, fishing, woodworking, working in his garden, spending time with family, having fish frys, and smoking meat. He also enjoyed homemade ice cream and watching Gun Smoke. He always had special nicknames for everyone.



Jeff passed away at Methodist Medical Center after fighting cancer for several years. The family would like to thank the kind nurses in the CCU and 4th floor and the many doctors who took care of him throughout his illness.



Jeff is survived by his mother, Lois Bailey; wife, Jan Bailey; daughter, Megan Gill & husband, Brandon; son, Grant Bailey & wife, Michelle; and three granddaughters, Ruby Bailey, Lucy Bailey, and McKenzie Hodnett & husband, Jacob; great-granddaughter, Teagan; siblings, Jim Bailey & wife, Kay, and Carla Brown; as well as several nieces & cousins.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Jeff’s memory to The Christian Service Center at First Baptist Church Clinton in his memory at P.O. Box 268, Clinton, TN 37717. Family and friends will meet at 11 am Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Anderson Memorial Gardens for graveside services with Rev. Tim Earl officiating. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

