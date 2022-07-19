James “Jim” Otis Moody, Pikeville

James “Jim” Otis Moody, age 84, of Pikeville, passed away Friday, July 15, 2022, at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. He was born May 7, 1938, in Pikeville, Tennessee. Jim was a man with many talents. He attended Guilford College in North Carolina and went on to acting school in New York City where he joined several Broadway plays. He worked for ABC Network in New York City and also owned and operated a ladies clothing & shoe store. Jim later moved back to Pikeville where he met and married his wife, Alice, in 1982. Together they had their first child, Kristopher, who became Jim’s best friend. The family moved to Tuscaloosa, AL in 1986 where Jim started a vending machine business that created a father-son bond of lasting memories. He returned and retired in Pikeville as a Developmental Technician at STARS. Jim had a great love for music and enjoyed playing his guitars. He loved movies and watching his favorite actor, James Dean. Jim was also an avid reader and was always interested in anything pertaining to history.



Preceded in death by his parents, Otis Henry Moody and Mary Alberta Haston Moody; sisters, Kathryn “Cash” Frank and Susan Moody Gurley.





SURVIVORS



Wife Alice Boynton Moody of Pikeville



Son Kristopher James Moody & wife, Phyllis of Kingston



Granddaughter Lucy Nicole Moody of Kingston



Brothers-in-law Thomas Boynton & wife, Rita of Pikeville

John Boynton & wife, Glenda of Hermitage

Roger Boynton & wife, Ruth of Pikeville

Alan Boynton & wife, Bonnie of Pikeville

Darcy Boynton & wife, Sherri of Pikeville

Bennett Boynton & wife, Tammie of Pikeville

Several nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. CST on Saturday, July 23, 2022, with Celebration of Life to follow at Putnam-Reed Funeral Home in Pikeville with Bro. Ronnie Colvard officiating. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston and Putnam-Reed Funeral Home of Pikeville is honored to serve the Moody family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of James “Jim” Otis Moody, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

