Helena Loraine Moore, 31, Spring City

Helena Loraine Moore, age 31, a resident of Spring City, Tennessee passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022. She was born July 1, 1991, in Harriman, Tennessee, and was of the Baptist faith. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Moore; fiancé, Keith Redwine; and grandparents, Charles and Loraine McCarroll.

Survivors include:

Mother: Darlene Rich & fiancé, Don Arwood of Spring City, TN

Children: Katie Redwine

Katelina Redwine

Stanley Redwine

Brothers: Stephen Hall (Ashley) of Westmoreland, TN

Charles Moore of Crossville, TN

Caleb Gray of Rockwood, TN

Grandparents: Larry & Helen Guy of Rockwood, TN

And several other relatives and friends.

Cremation arrangements have been made. The family will have a time of Celebration and Memorial Service on Friday, July 22, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Roane County Park (Shelter # 2); 3515 Roane State Highway; Harriman, TN 37748. Memorial contributions may be made C/O Evans Mortuary for funeral expenses

