William Dale Fritts, 19, Rocky Top

William Dale Fritts, age 19 of Rocky Top passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022, at his residence. He was born October 15, 2002, in Oak Ridge, TN. William was a pure country boy who loved mudding, his niece Alexis and his parents very much. William is preceded in death by his grandparents, Ronald Carter, and Bill Fritts.

Survivors include:

Parents, Matthew & Rhonda Carter Fritts of Rocky Top, grandmothers, Glenna Fay Wells of Speedway, TN and Lena Carter of Clinton, TN, brothers Ray Wells & Whitney of Lake City, sister, Ivy Fritts of Clinton, uncles, Marshall Carter & Julia of Andersonville, TN and Billy Fritts & Dee of Rocky Top, TN, niece, Alexis Wells, nephew, Cayden Nance and special friend, Vic Lawson of Rocky Top, TN.

Visitation will be held from 3:30 PM – 5:30 PM, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service will follow at 5:30 PM, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Matthew Thompson officiating.

The Interment will follow the Funeral Service at the Sartin Cemetery in Clinton, TN.

