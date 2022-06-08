Richard ‘Dick’ Holbrook, 92

Richard ‘Dick’ Holbrook, age 92, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 6, 2022. He is survived by his loving daughters, Kimberly Williams (Rodney) and Katie Aloi (Tim); Grandchildren, Nicole LaTour (Stephen), of Pensacola, FL, Vincent Aloi, and David Williams; great-grandsons, Dalton Williams and Liam McMahan; future great-granddaughter due in October 2022; niece, Tanya Michelle Sidwell, and sister-in-law, Tanya Thompson (Jim).

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fella Holbrook and Henrietta Holbrook, his wife, Laura Holbrook, and his sister, Ann Bardyki.

Dick was an elder and active member for over 50 years at the First Cumberland Presbyterian Church of Oak Ridge. He was also active in the Optimist Club and Clinton Historical Committee, along with other volunteering and community activities. He was a proud Air Force Veteran and former member of the Clinton Homeguard. He enjoyed gardening and going to the Tennessee Volunteer football games with his daughters. And spending time with his family.

Memorials can be made to First Cumberland Presbyterian Church at 127 Lafayette Drive, P.O. Box 4836, Oak Ridge, TN 37831.

The family will receive friends Thursday, June 9, 2022, from 1-2 PM at Mott-McKamey Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 2:00 PM. The internment will follow at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens.

