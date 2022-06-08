Baby Brooklyn Alleigh Grace Fleury

Brooklyn Alleigh Grace Fleury was born on May 24, 2022, at 6:11 a.m. weighing 4 pounds, 6 ounces

and 17 inches long. After 12 days, Jesus called her home while in her Mommy’s arms.

Brooklyn loved to have her hair petted, holding Mommy’s finger, and listening to Daddy’s voice.

She had Ellie’s hair, Daddy’s eyes, Ana’s nose, and Mommy’s chin.

Brooklyn is loved by her parents, Jason Fleury and Emily Bridges;

Her sisters, LeighAna Jo “Ana” and Elenore Maye “Ellie”;

Paternal Grandmother, Tanya Fleury, and Aunt Tracy;

Maternal Grandparents, Vance and Julie Bridges (Papul and Meme);

Great-grandparents, David and Dianna Bridges (Grandpa and Ninny);

Auntie Courtney, cousins, Sophie Bridges, and Zander Phillips.

Brooklyn is loved by her Memaw, Aunt Beetee, cousins, aunts, uncles, and a multitude of friends and family.

Brooklyn is being loved on in Heaven by Grandpa, Jim Fleury, Paternal Great-Grandparents, Leroy and Shirley Tucker;

Maternal Auntie, Elyshia Hope Bridges;

Mamaw and Papaw Bridges and Papaw, Jerry Bridges;

Mamaw and Papaw Seiber and Granny and Papaw Comer.

A special “Thank You” to East TN Children’s Hospital, NICU doctors, nurses, and staff for loving on Brooklyn.

Also, a special thank you to Patty, Rosa Lee, and others for their prayers and support throughout this time.

Brooklyn will be missed by so many people that she impacted by her courage and strength in her short life. We are sure she would have loved each and every one of you.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 9, 2022, from 6-8:00 pm at Jackson Funeral Home, 51 Edmonds Drive, Oliver Springs, TN 37840.

The funeral service will begin at 8:00 pm. A graveside service will be held on Friday, at 11 am in Anderson Memorial Gardens, Clinton.

To leave a note for Brooklyn’s family or to share a memory, please go to our online guestbook at jacksonfunealservices.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Brooklyn Alleigh Grace Fleury, please visit our floral store.

