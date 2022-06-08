Vonlee (Shannon) Jones, Sunbright

Vonlee (Shannon) Jones, age 80, passed away peacefully in Goshen, Ohio on June 4, 2022.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved her family and friends deeply and she enjoyed attending church and senior citizen gatherings. She is preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Linda (Goodman) Shannon, 5 brothers-Lonnal, Lonnie, Lloyd, Leamon, and Phill, and 5 sisters-Virgie, Vircie, Virdie, Veachel, and Venice and her son, Gregory Jones.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Byrl Jones of Sunbright, Tennessee, 2 sisters-Velva Turner, and Vinadean Griffith, one son Tony Jones and daughter-in-law Jackie Jones of Goshen, Ohio, one grandson Joseph Jones, one granddaughter Candace (Jones) Lewis, and one great-granddaughter Harper Lewis.

The family will receive friends on Friday, June 10, 2022, from 12-1:30 pm at Schubert Funeral Home, Sunbright. Funeral services will follow at 1:30 p.m. with Sister Frances Brown officiating. Internment will follow at Union Grove Cemetery, Sunbright, TN.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Vonlee (Shannon) Jones.

