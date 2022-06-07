Danny Larry Schultz, Harriman

Danny Larry Schultz, age 79, of Harriman passed away Saturday morning, June 4, 2022, surrounded by his family.



Danny was a member of First Assembly of God in Oak Ridge. He grew up in Middlesboro, Kentucky, and was a graduate of Middlesboro High School and Hiwassee College. He received a scholarship to the University of Tennessee, where he was a two-time All-American basketball player for Coach Ray Mears and an All SEC Champion. He still holds the free throw record. After graduating he was drafted by the NBA Baltimore Bullets and played for ABA Goodyear team. After his basketball career, Danny was the owner of Danny Schultz Chevrolet and several other used car dealerships.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Dan Larry Schultz and Ann Lee Berry Schultz; brother, Bobby Schultz; sister, Elizabeth “Sissy” Schultz Bailey.



He is survived by his children, Teresa Schultz Majors and husband Johnny, Danny Berry Schultz and wife Carol, Anna Schultz, Brittany Schultz Jackson and husband Joshua, Jessica Schultz Graham and husband Larry, Gunnar Schultz; grandchildren, Dan Schultz, Brandon, and Dominick Vierengel, Haylee Maniaci and husband Jason, Spencer Brown, Zachary Jackson, Lila Schultz, Lathan, and Langston Graham and Tyler Phillips Schultz.



The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday at the Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel with a Celebration of Life to follow at 7 p.m. with Brother Wiseman officiating.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the University of Tennessee Alumni Association, www.giving.utk.edu

