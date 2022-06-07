Sylvia (Billye) Lovelace Carrington, Wartburg

Sylvia (Billye) Lovelace Carrington formerly of Wartburg, passed away June 5, 2022, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

She is preceded in death by her husbands, Wayne Lovelace Jr., and David Carrington.

She is survived by her sister Anna Laura Mack and daughters; Debby Lovelace, and Lydia Thugut. Also, her granddaughter Holly Thugut; son-in-law Kenny Thugut and several cousins.

Billye was an avid golfer with a hole in one, and a loving grandmother. She will be missed by her family.

A graveside service will be held at Wartburg City Cemetery in Wartburg, Tennessee on June 14, 2022, at 11 am. Those attending should meet at Schubert Funeral Home at 10:30 to proceed to the gravesite.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Alzheimer’s Research in memory of Billye.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Sylvia (Billye) Lovelace Carrington.

