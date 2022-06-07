ANDERSON COUNTY MURDER DEFENDANT PLEADS GUILTY

Brad Jones 16 mins ago Featured, News Leave a comment 4 Views

Clinton, Tennessee – Today, Christy Comer, age 41, plead guilty to the murder of J.C. Copeland in the Anderson County Criminal Court and was remanded to the custody of the Tennessee Department of Corrections. J.C. Copeland was an 83-year-old man who resided in the City of Rocky Top. In the overnight hours of August 30, 2018, Christy Comer made the decision to rob him to get money for methamphetamine. She told authorities that she had chosen the victim because she believed he would be an easy target. Mr. Copeland was then murdered and his body hidden under his porch. Comer stated to authorities, after she was apprehended, that among the items she had stolen from the victim was a DVD player that she sold for $10 worth of methamphetamine.

Today she plead guilty to First Degree Murder and Aggravated Robbery and was sentenced to Life in Prison plus an additional 20 years. Assistant District Attorney Emily Faye Abbott prosecuted the case for the District Attorney’s office. TBI Special Agent John Hannon testified at the plea hearing. “This was an especially heinous case considering the vulnerability of the victim, Mr. Copeland.” Ms. Abbott told the Court. Judge Ryan Spitzer accepted the plea. The Defendant Comer has been in custody since August 31st, 2018.

District Attorney Dave Clark said “Violence against the elderly is one of the most egregious crimes we prosecute. Hopefully, the fact that Ms. Comer will spend the rest of her life in prison provides some level of comfort to Mr. Copeland’s family and deterrence to those who would hurt seniors. Our office stayed in contact with the victim’s family throughout this ordeal and they were relieved to have this matter resolved and are satisfied with the outcome. I would like to thank ADA Abbott, the TBI, the Rocky Top Police Department, and the 7th Judicial District Crime Task Force and the Knoxville Police Department for their work on this case.”

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

County Veterans Invited to Community Breakfast Sat. June 11th 

Leon and Karen Bradley pose in front of pictures from Leon’s service days. Director of …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: