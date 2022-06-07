ANDERSON COUNTY MURDER DEFENDANT PLEADS GUILTY

Clinton, Tennessee – Today, Christy Comer, age 41, plead guilty to the murder of J.C. Copeland in the Anderson County Criminal Court and was remanded to the custody of the Tennessee Department of Corrections. J.C. Copeland was an 83-year-old man who resided in the City of Rocky Top. In the overnight hours of August 30, 2018, Christy Comer made the decision to rob him to get money for methamphetamine. She told authorities that she had chosen the victim because she believed he would be an easy target. Mr. Copeland was then murdered and his body hidden under his porch. Comer stated to authorities, after she was apprehended, that among the items she had stolen from the victim was a DVD player that she sold for $10 worth of methamphetamine.

Today she plead guilty to First Degree Murder and Aggravated Robbery and was sentenced to Life in Prison plus an additional 20 years. Assistant District Attorney Emily Faye Abbott prosecuted the case for the District Attorney’s office. TBI Special Agent John Hannon testified at the plea hearing. “This was an especially heinous case considering the vulnerability of the victim, Mr. Copeland.” Ms. Abbott told the Court. Judge Ryan Spitzer accepted the plea. The Defendant Comer has been in custody since August 31st, 2018.

District Attorney Dave Clark said “Violence against the elderly is one of the most egregious crimes we prosecute. Hopefully, the fact that Ms. Comer will spend the rest of her life in prison provides some level of comfort to Mr. Copeland’s family and deterrence to those who would hurt seniors. Our office stayed in contact with the victim’s family throughout this ordeal and they were relieved to have this matter resolved and are satisfied with the outcome. I would like to thank ADA Abbott, the TBI, the Rocky Top Police Department, and the 7th Judicial District Crime Task Force and the Knoxville Police Department for their work on this case.”

