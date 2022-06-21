Charles Edward (Chuck) Harmon, Knoxville

Charles Edward (Chuck) Harmon was born July 18, 1975. Chuck was known for his kindness, charm, wit, and an exceptional sense of humor. He enjoyed cooking, music, movies, reading, and playing with his 2-year-old Goddaughter, Harley Jo. Chuck was a graduate of Anderson High School and Walters State Community College. He passed away suddenly at the age of 46 on the morning of June 16, 2022, at his home in Knoxville.

Chuck was preceded in death by his Mother, Edna Faye Ellis Harmon; Grandparents: C. P. and Mary Elizabeth Harmon, Charles Eugene (Gene) and Flossie Mae Ellis, a special aunt, Faye Sweet, and uncle, Leon Sweet, and a precious great-nephew Anthony James Hampton.

He is survived by fiancé, Donna Smith, and Goddaughter, Harley Jo of Knoxville. Father, Charlie Harmon, and special friend, Shirley Gribble of Clinton. Brothers: Steven Harmon and wife Nancy, of Suffolk, Virginia, Larry Harmon and wife Teri, of Clinton. Sister: Sheila Hampton and husband Jim of Clinton. Nieces and Nephews: Randy Hampton of Knoxville, Matthew Harmon, and fiancé Cody Brooks of Clinton, Stephanie Harmon Manning and husband Ryan of Charlotte, North Carolina, Amanda Harmon Murphy and husband Jason of Walland, Tiffany Hampton McGill and husband James of Clinton, Tyler Hampton of Clinton, Brady Harmon and fiancé Taylor Dubia of Suffolk, Virginia. Great nieces: Gracie Brooklyn Fisher of Clinton, Brighton Mae Harmon of Suffolk, Virginia, and Madison Kate Parks of Walland. Special cousin, Holly Sweet Stafford, and husband Don of Gainesville, Georgia. He is also survived by several cousins, extended family, and many friends.

The family welcomes friends to join them for a celebration of life in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary on Sunday, June 26th, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.

