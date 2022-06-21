Josselyn Broadwell Campbell, 98

Josselyn Broadwell Campbell, age 98, passed away, on June 15, 2022. She was born Josselyn Stone Broadwell in Omaha, Nebraska in 1924. An only child, she grew up and was educated in the excellent public school system in Omaha, ultimately graduating from Central High School. Like her parents, she went on to attend the University of Nebraska. While there, she met and dated her future husband, Neal Campbell, a young navigator-bombardier in the U.S. Army Air Corps. They were married in 1945, just before the end of WWII.



With Neal’s safe return from the Pacific Theater of Operations, they began their married life journey together. Neal worked through an undergraduate degree in Physics before obtaining his master’s degree in education from the University of Missouri. From there they moved to Minnesota (Brainerd, or ‘Frostbite Falls’ as they liked to call it) and then on to Syracuse, NY where Neal took a position in Project Management support with General Electric.



As with many of those in her generation, Josselyn, though college-educated, dedicated her life to the family they created. Apparently smitten with deep affection for ice, snow, salt/cinder-laced sleet, and seemingly endless overcast Winter skies, Josselyn and Neal settled in the Syracuse area where they raised four sons.



In retrospect, having four sons clearly appealed to the tom-boy nature of her childhood where most of her playmates were male. She actively supported the boys’ interests as they grew. While stressing the importance of education, she also supported scouting, camping, music, and sports. During vacations from school, she would take the boys camping in Upstate New York and Canada. She was a professional homemaker, chauffeur, cheerleader, and teacher in her own right.



While raising the boys she developed a strong interest in traveling to ‘see the world’. By the late 1970’s fate provided an opportunity. A local friend and teacher with similar interests came up with an idea that would allow them to explore and help enrich the local students. With Neal’s help, a grant was sought to offset some of their expenses with the understanding that they would come back with their stories and pictures to share with the students in the school system.



In the years that followed, they traveled together throughout the world. Only Antarctica was missing from the continents seen. They would usually latch on to a tour and then venture out on foot once a destination location was reached. They each took hundreds of pictures/slides to record their exploits (for each trip), then pooled the best for presentation.



Thousands of miles and slides later, they both reached a point where further foreign travel was not possible. Still, Josselyn managed to see all of her grandchildren’s college graduations and weddings in the last two decades at locations across the US.



Josselyn is survived by her four sons, eight grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.



The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, from 6 pm to 8 pm at Weatherford Mortuary. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Josselyn, please visit our floral store.

