Roger Alan Braden, Rocky Top

Roger Alan Braden, age 55 of Rocky Top, passed away Friday, June 17, 2022. He was born July 8, 1966, in Oak Ridge, TN. Alan is preceded in death by his daughter, Tiffany Braden, and brother, Charles T. Braden.

Survivors include: Parents, William and Betty Braden of Rocky Top, estranged wife, Ann Braden of Rocky Top, Fiance, Princess Kesterson of Rocky Top, children, Dustin Braden of Nashville, Ashley Braden of Rocky Top, Shane Braden of Rocky Top, daughter and son-in-law, Joann and Josh McCoy of Jellico, TN, Zackery Braden of Rocky Top, granddaughters, Nevaeh Braden and Blakely Braden of Rocky Top, grandson, Cash Brooks of Rocky Top, brothers, Randall Braden and Suzannah of Rocky Top, Bobby and Sherry Braden of Rocky Top, Jeffery Braden of Louisiana, sister, Angela Witt and fiance, Steven Bailey of Maynardville, TN and a host of loved nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service will follow Visitation at 8:00 pm, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jeff Hawkins and Rev. Jimmy Lindsay officiating.

Interment will be at 10:00 am on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the Mountain View Cemetery in Rocky Top, TN. Family and Friends will meet at 9:15 at Hatmaker Funeral Home to go in funeral procession to the cemetery

