No Foul Play Suspected with Body Found in Rockwood

Dudley Evans 8 seconds ago Featured, News Leave a comment 2 Views

According to a press release from The Roane County Sheriff’s Department assistant Chief Deputy Tim Hawn, On Thursday June 6, 2022, at around 2PM Deputies responded to a Welfare Check at 1198 Joiner Hollow Road. Family members were concerned about the resident, James E. Britton, age 74, after not having any contact with him. Deputies entered the residence and found Britton deceased inside. Roane County Sheriff’s Detectives and the Medical Examiner responded to the scene. No foul play is suspected. The Body was released to the funeral home.

Tags

About Dudley Evans

Check Also

County Veterans Invited to Community Breakfast Sat. June 11th 

Leon and Karen Bradley pose in front of pictures from Leon’s service days. Director of …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: