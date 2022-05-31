William (Billy) T. Marlow, 96

Mr. William (Billy) T. Marlow age 96 went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at his home in Joyner, TN. Billy was a member of Union Baptist Church and The American Legion. He was a World War II Veteran but spent most of his life working on his dairy farm.

Billy is preceded in death by his parents, Edith (Scandlyn) and Turner Marlow, sister Charlene (Homer) Harris, son-in-law Ronnie Wormsley.

He is survived by his loving wife of 74 years Anna Mae (Leopper) Marlow

Daughters: Loretta Marlow, Marie Wormsley and Gail (Robert) Leary.

Billy was “Pa” to six grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

Sister: Helen Perry

Also surviving are a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, from 4-6 pm at Schubert Funeral Home, Wartburg. Funeral services will follow at 6 pm with Bro. Jason Lowe and Bro. Mac Smith officiating. Interment with Military Honors will follow at the Union Cemetery, Wartburg, TN.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of William (Billy) T. Marlow.

