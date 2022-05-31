George Eric Shelander, 72

George Eric Shelander, age 72, passed away suddenly, on May 15, 2022. He was born, along with his twin sister, Linda, on June 19, 1949, in Deer River, Minnesota to Bill & Mary Shelander. George graduated from Washington Community High School before attending Northern Illinois University and the University of South Florida, where he earned degrees in political science and government. He was a proud veteran of the US Marine Reserves. George married Nancy Archdale, on June 14, 1971. They had two children and shared 41 wonderful years of marriage. He was an amazing father and provider for his family. George had a 38-year career with Walgreens including serving as a district supervisor in cities including New York, Miami, and Tampa, to name a few. He was also an accomplished author, writing three bestselling novels after retirement. After losing the love of his life, his princess, Nancy, George volunteered for four years in Anderson County elementary schools as a reading instructor helping young children learn to read.



George was preceded in death by his loving wife, Nancy Archdale Shelander, and beloved daughter, Jenny Shelander. His family is greatly comforted knowing that he was welcomed to his eternal home by his beautiful princess and daughter.



Survivors include son, Chris Shelander and wife, Terri; grandchildren, Connor Shelander, Kaylee Jo Gunderson, Mattie Shelander, and Mary Shelander; sisters, Linda Killian (Bob), Kathy Shelander (Trish), Vickie Shelander-Howard (Joe), Beckie Shelander Knott (Joe); brother, Bill Shelander (Cheryl); several nieces & nephews; and many other relatives and loved ones.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests you consider making a donation to help your local children’s reading program or library.



The family will receive friends 4-6 pm Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Weatherford Mortuary. A Celebration of George’s Life will follow at 6 pm with Pastor Matt Caldwell officiating. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

