James L. Dunlap, Spring Hill, FL

DUNLAP, James L., age 82, passed away at home surrounded by his family on May 27, 2022. Jim was a dedicated husband and father. He was the Pastor of First Free Will Baptist Church in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. He served as a youth director, minister of music, and on the Deacon Board at the First Free Will Baptist Church in Tampa, Florida. After retirement, he served as the senior adult minister.

He loved playing golf, traveling, gospel music and was a devoted University of Tennessee sports fan.

Jim is survived by his wife of 65 years: Wanda Dunlap of Spring Hill, Florida; son and daughter-in-law: Rocky and Beverly Dunlap; daughter: DeeDee Dunlap; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 11:30 am-12:30 pm, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at the First Free Will Baptist Church in Seffner, Florida where funeral services will begin at 12:30 pm. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Tampa, Florida.

Schubert Funeral Home is posting the obituary as a courtesy of the family of Mr. James L. Dunlap.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of James L. Dunlap, of Spring Hill, FL, please visit our flower store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

