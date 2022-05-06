Paul Darris Daniels, 61

Paul Darris Daniels, age 61, passed away on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. Paul was born September 6, 1960, in Clinton, Tennessee to the late Harvey Denton Daniels and Hada Vada Nard Daniels. Paul served in the US Army and was a member of the Briceville Church of God. He was a lodge member. Paul loved watching MASH and Last Man Standing. He was a hard worker and loved anything involving police work. Paul loved his grandbabies, his wife, and his kids very much. In addition to his parents, Paul is preceded in death by his wife: Zenith Marie Daniels, sisters: Trula Miles, Joanna Webber, Daisy Turner, and Dimple Trail, brothers: Jacky Daniels, Roy Daniels, Arnold Daniels, Doug Daniels, Donnie Daniels, and Ralph Daniels.

Survivors:

Daughters Britney Bruce & Jonathon

Tiffany Green & Nick

Sisters Patricia Jarnigan

Kathy Burris

Katie Fox

Grandchildren Kinlee Green

Hunter Green

A host of other family, friends, nieces, and nephews.

Visitation: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel in Rocky Top.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel in Rocky Top with

Rev. Jonathon Bruce officiating.

Interment: Family and friends will meet Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Briceville Community Cemetery in Briceville for a 12 Noon interment.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Paul, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

