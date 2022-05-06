Park Announces Public Review Period for Spur Improvements Environmental Assessment 

Great Smoky Mountains National Park seeks public review of the Spur Improvements Environmental Assessment (EA) beginning Friday, May 6 through Sunday, June 5, 2022. The public is also invited to attend a virtual meeting on Monday, May 16 at 5:00 p.m. to learn more about this proposal. 

During a public scoping period in August and September 2021, the park solicited public feedback on the issues and preliminary alternatives for improving the Spur roadway between Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg, Tennessee. The park reviewed the comments received during this scoping period and have now completed the EA. On May 16, park staff will present an overview of the EA during the virtual public meeting from 5:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. using the Zoom platform. Park staff will also be available to answer questions from the public until 6:00 p.m. 

To attend the meeting, participants should use this link and join the meeting 5 to 10 minutes early to test the connection: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83052725681?pwd=TitlQktKR1J3Qm1kZWV6QklsRjFodz09. By joining the virtual, online meeting, participants will be able to view slides, presenters, and submit questions. Participants may also hear the presentation in a listen-only mode by calling 312-626-6799 and entering webinar ID: 830 5272 5681 and passcode 166974, if prompted. 

The public is also invited to review the EA and provide comments through the following portals beginning May 6 through June 5: 

Gatlinburg Spur Improvements EA 

Great Smoky Mountains National Park 

107 Park Headquarters Road 

Gatlinburg, TN 37738 

For additional information about the Spur Improvements EA, the virtual meeting, and how to provide comments, please visit: 

https://parkplanning.nps.gov/SpurImprovements.

