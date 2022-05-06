Susan Silva Jackson, Wartburg

Susan Silva Jackson, age 63 of Wartburg passed away at home, surrounded by family and friends on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

Susan enjoyed fishing and camping along with spending time with her grandchildren and family.

Susan was of the Pentecostal faith and enjoyed reading and studying the Bible.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Delia Mae (Rose) Byrge, and mother-in-law, Edith Jackson.

She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Robert E. Jackson of Wartburg;

Son, Joseph Silva of Wartburg;

Daughters, Amanda Perkins of Wartburg, Abby (Rosie) (Chuck) Dyer of Maryville;

Grandchildren, Hannah Young, Jeriko Silva MacKenzie, and Avery Dyer;

Two great-grandchildren;

Brothers, Eugene Silva (Norma) of Wartburg, Jeff and Shelia Hawks of Florida, Tommy Rickett of Wartburg;

Several nieces and nephews;

Close friends, Betty Armes and Sherry Daughtery; And a special little friend, Katelynn Rickett.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 8, 2022, from 2-4:00 pm at Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation, 51 Edmonds Drive, Oliver Springs. The funeral service will begin at 4:00 pm with Sherry Daugherty speaking. Interment will follow in Davis Cemetery, Coalfield.

