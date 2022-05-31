Patricia Ann Carter, Briceville

Patricia Ann Carter, age 59, of Briceville, passed away at her home on Friday, May 27, 2022. She was born on November 4, 1962, in Oak Ridge, TN to Charlie and Mary Lou Bullock Green. Pat was a member of Walden’s View Baptist Church. She was a proud and loving mother, sister, aunt, and daughter. Pat enjoyed watching hummingbirds, music, and dancing. She was a jokester and loved to give people a hard time. Pat is loved and will be missed by all. She is preceded in death by, mother, Mary Lou Green; grandparents, Alberta and Clarence Bullock; uncle, Virgil Green; brother-in-law, David Orr.

Survived by:

Son………………Chad Carter wife Paige
Father………….Charlie Green
Sisters…………..Charlene Mullins
                          Beaulah Orr husband Bryan Viles
Niece…………….Charity Mullins husband Luke Williams
Great Niece…..Kyleighe Mullins
Aunts……………Sue and Barry Voskamp
                          Faye Evans
                         Naomi Byrum
Special Cousins…….Gaye and Ron Smith
                                  Robin and Jack Johnson

Per the family’s request, there will be no services at this time. www.holleygamble.com

