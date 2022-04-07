Carol Robinson, Rockwood

Carol Robinson, age 66, of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022, at UT Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. Carol was born in Augusta, Maine April 16, 1955, and was of the Catholic Faith. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband; John C. Robinson, Sr., son; John C. Robinson, Jr., grandchild; Abigail Robinson, brother; Patrick Madore, Sr.

Survivors Include:

Son: Ben Robinson of Oliver Springs, TN.

Daughter: Rita Robinson of Oakdale, TN.

Daughter: Jessica Robinson (Lisa Robinson) of Rockwood, TN.

Son: Matthew Ryan Hicks of Oakdale, TN.

Grandchildren: Kimberly Peters, William Hicks, Mackenzie Robinson,

Nick Robinson, Nathaniel Parks, Jasmin Robinson,

Brooklynn Parks

Sisters: Karen Madore of Conway, S. Carolina

Penny Cyranowicz (Steven) of Conway, S. Carolina

Sharon Madore of Manchester, Conn.

Rita Faye of 29 Palms, California

A host of nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends Sunday, April 10, 2022, from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Evans Mortuary. The funeral will follow at 3:00 pm from the chapel of Evans Mortuary with Rev. Jim Disney officiating. Interment and graveside will be in the Crab Orchard Cemetery in Oakdale, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Carol Robinson.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

