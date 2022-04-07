Donna Stone, Rockwood

Mrs. Donna Stone, age 53, of Rockwood, passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022, at UT Medical Center. Donna was the type of person who loved to help people in need.

She is preceded in death by her dad: Gene Turpin

Stepdad: AJ Powers

Stepbrother: June Bug

Sister: Lisa McClure

And stepson: Jody Stone

She is survived by her husband: Jerry Stone

Six sons: Justin, Jeremy, and Ashton Stone, Greg Mullins Jr., Rickie Cook, and Shane Keys

Three daughters: Kim Elkins (JJ), Brandy Salage (Ryan), and Sandy Jewell (David)

Two brothers: Kenneth “Kebo” Turpin (Lisa Ann) and Gene “Punkin” Turpin

One sister: Misty Powers

21 grandchildren

2 great-grandchildren

And a host of other nieces, nephews, friends, and loved ones.

The family will receive friends on Friday, April 8, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. The funeral service will follow at 12:00 Noon with Bro. Jr. York officiating. The interment will be immediately following the funeral service in the Roane Memorial Gardens.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Donna. Stone.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Donna E Stone, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

