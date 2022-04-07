Donna Stone, Rockwood

Mrs. Donna Stone, age 53, of Rockwood, passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022, at UT Medical Center. Donna was the type of person who loved to help people in need.
She is preceded in death by her dad: Gene Turpin
Stepdad: AJ Powers
Stepbrother: June Bug
Sister: Lisa McClure
And stepson: Jody Stone
She is survived by her husband: Jerry Stone
Six sons: Justin, Jeremy, and Ashton Stone, Greg Mullins Jr., Rickie Cook, and Shane Keys
Three daughters: Kim Elkins (JJ), Brandy Salage (Ryan), and Sandy Jewell (David)
Two brothers: Kenneth “Kebo” Turpin (Lisa Ann) and Gene “Punkin” Turpin
One sister: Misty Powers
21 grandchildren
2 great-grandchildren
And a host of other nieces, nephews, friends, and loved ones.
The family will receive friends on Friday, April 8, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. The funeral service will follow at 12:00 Noon with Bro. Jr. York officiating. The interment will be immediately following the funeral service in the Roane Memorial Gardens.
Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Donna. Stone.
