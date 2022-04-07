Andy Peters, Rockwood

Andy Peters, age 42, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord and his baby girl after a 2-month battle with Covid 19. He fought hard to stay with his girls, but the Lord took him home where he received his ultimate healing. Andy was born in Rockwood, Tennessee at Chamberlain Memorial Hospital on November 8, 1979, to Frank and Bonnie Peters. He graduated from Rockwood High School in 1997, where he met his first and only love, Amanda. They were married for 24 beautiful years and had 3 girls – Emily, Morgan, and Hannah, who were his whole world.

Andy was Pastor of Post Oak Springs Christian Church in Rockwood. He volunteered for Smoky Mountain Christian Camp every summer, where he ministered and poured himself into every child he could.

Andy loved his girls, his Doodles, his Grandpup, hot tamales, disc golf, and driving his Camaro with the bumper sticker that read “Follow me to Church … if you can keep up”. He was known to be a very proud Swim Dad and volunteer. He could also “teleport” to any friend in need. If he didn’t have the tool or couldn’t fix it, he knew someone who could.

Andy will be remembered as a wonderful Husband, Father, Pastor, and Friend.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Bonnie Peters; daughter, Morgan Peters; brothers, Wayne Bryant, and Darrell Bryant; sister, Shiroma Peters; father-in-law, David Waldo; and brother-in-law, Pat Waldo.

Survivors include:

Wife of 24 years: Amanda Peters of Rockwood, TN

Daughters and Son-in-law: Emily (Gunnar) Johnson of Rockwood, TN

Hannah Peters of Rockwood, TN

Brothers & Sisters: Mark Peters

Teresa Harvey

John West

Sheila Bryant

Kathy Cunningham

And several other relatives, Church family, and many friends.

The family will receive friends Saturday, April 9, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Post Oak Springs Christian Church; 4761 Roane State Highway; Rockwood, TN 37854. Funeral services will follow on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. from the Post Oak Springs Christian Church with Patrick McMullen officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in the Glen Alice Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

