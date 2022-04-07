Harold Eugene Slabaugh, Palm Harbor, FL

Harold Eugene Slabaugh, 91, of Palm Harbor, FL passed away on April 1, 2022, at Advent Health in Tarpon Springs, FL. He was born on September 16, 1930, in Hartville, Ohio to Donovan Russell and Helen (Brumbaugh) Slabaugh. He graduated from Timken Vocational High School in Canton, Ohio in 1948, where the focus of his study was drafting. He also attended Akron University and a correspondence school where he earned a certification in chemistry. After serving an enlistment in the Navy, he worked for Goodyear as an engineer for 31 years and for several consulting firms after retiring. Harold married the love of his life Vivian in 1950 in Canton, Ohio. They were happily married for 67 years and had many adventures together. In 1977 they moved their family to Roane County, TN where they attended Morrison Hill Christian Church, and later Farragut Christian Church. Harold served as an elder and was passionate about missions, serving on the Executive Board for the Christian Holyland Foundation (http://chlf.org) for many years. He loved flying and when he could no longer pilot, he joined the Civil Air Patrol as an observer, flying missions out of Rockwood. He also enjoyed camping, travel, UT Football, and in his later years, writing. Preceded in death by his beloved wife Vivian, parents Donovan and Helen Slabaugh, sister Linda Quinlan, brother William Slabaugh, and grandson A.J. Slabaugh.

SURVIVORS

Children

Connie Crum & husband, Gary of Hudson, FL

Alan Slabaugh of New Marshfield, OH

Jean Mayo & husband, Bart of Kingston TN

Russell Slabaugh of Cumming, GA

Scott Slabaugh & wife, Stacy of Manchester, TN

Brothers

Darryl Slabaugh & wife, Karen of Columbia, SC

Dennis Slabaugh & wife Magrete of Hamburg, Germany

Grandchildren

Lori (Dave) Taylor Scott (Belkys) Crum, Ryan (Heather) Crum, Andrew (Aislinn) Crum, Lindsay (Dan) Crum, Katie Slabaugh, Jacob Slabaugh

Great-grandchildren

Brandon, Austin, and Dakota Taylor, Alec, Elsie, Nicholas, Axel, Annelise, Jacob, Ethan, and Mia Crum

A host of extended family and friends who will miss him dearly.

Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Kingston Memorial Gardens with David Pryor officiating. Online register book can be signed at http://www.FrakerFuneralHome.net

Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

