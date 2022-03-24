Raymond “Junior” Roddy, Rockwood

Mr. Raymond “Junior” Roddy, age 76, a lifelong resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed peacefully from this life into the next to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee with his family by his side. Raymond passed away from injuries sustained in a tractor accident while working with his tractor, an activity he thoroughly enjoyed. He was born July 19, 1945, in Rockwood, Tennessee. Raymond was a member of the Eureka Baptist Church in Rockwood and was a retired Electronics Technician with CTI Pet Systems and formerly with EG & G Ortec, building and maintaining medical diagnostic equipment from 1984 until his retirement. A very patriotic individual, Raymond was a Retired Sergeant First Class with the Tennessee National Guard with 26 years of service and was a Retired Captain with the Tennessee State Guard with 5 years of service. He was a member of the American Legion Post # 50 in Rockwood and served as a member of the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard, striving to honor fallen comrades and their families. He also tried to pass on this sense and responsibility of Patriotism and Citizenship, by mentoring young men with his involvement with, and transportation of the chosen High School delegates to, the American Legion Boys State. Raymond also served the citizens of Roane County and the surrounding areas as a Certified Firefighter with the West Roane County Volunteer Fire Department in Rockwood, where he was Retired Battalion Chief (#1503).

He was a Lifetime Member of the West Roane County Volunteer Fire Department, serving with the department since 1994. He served in various capacities and roles at the department including being a Corporate Officer; serving numerous times on the Board of Directors; serving many years as the Secretary/Treasurer; equipment and facilities maintenance; assisting financially; and after retirement as Battalion Chief, continued to serve as an Engineer and Truck Operator. “Junior” was a Ham Radio Operator (# KE4EZB) and was a member of the Roane County Amateur Radio Club. As an antique tractor and engine enthusiast, he enjoyed all things vintage and restoring old equipment to new life again, and as such was an active member of the Three Rivers Antique Tractor Club; being especially involved in their annual tractor show. He was also the proprietor of the “New Hope Tractor Company”. He tremendously enjoyed camping with his family and friends, making many memorable trips with his wife, Ina.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond E. Roddy, Sr., and Mary Elizabeth Millican Roddy.

Survivors include:

Wife of 56 years: Ina Sue Roddy of Rockwood, TN

Son & Daughter-in-law: Darrell & Linda Roddy of Rockwood, TN

Granddaughter: Heather McCullough of Knoxville, TN

Sister & Brother-in-law: Mary Helen & Paul Schwab of Clarksville, TN

Special Friends: John McNeely and Kathy Wells of Rockwood, TN

Several Beloved Nieces, Nephews, Great Nieces, and Great Nephews, and Great-Great Nieces and Nephews

And a host of other relatives and special friends and brothers and sisters in uniform.

The family will receive friends Saturday, March 26, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will be held Sunday, March 27, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Pastor Bucky Kerr, Chaplain Bruce Foster, and Chaplain John McNeely officiating. Fire Department Honors will be rendered. Committal services and interment will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee with full military honors by the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard. Memorial contributions may be made to the West Roane County Volunteer Fire Department; P.O. Box 417; Rockwood, Tennessee 37854.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

