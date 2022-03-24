James William Bunch, Kingston

Mr. James William Bunch, age 47 of Kingston, TN passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Roane Medical Center. He was born November 20, 1974, in Rockwood, TN to James Basford and Angie “Rolinda” Bunch. He was a sailor in the United States Navy. His personality and sense of humor would light up the room. His jokes always kept you on your toes and stay in your memories for years. He is preceded in death by: great-grandparents, Charlie and Estie Woods and Roy and Sally Bunch; grandparents, Eugene Bunch and Mack Hall; and uncle, Buddy Poole. He is survived by:

Mother: Linda Bunch

Brother: Gary Kirkpatrick

Sister: Kendra Kirkpatrick

Son: David Bunch

Daughter: Samantha Bunch

Aunt: Carol Poole

The family will receive friends Thursday, March 24, 2022, from 12:00 pm- 3:00 pm in the chapel at Evans Mortuary. Cremation arrangements will follow. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. James William Bunch.

