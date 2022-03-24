JB Phillips, Clinton

JB Phillips, 77 of Clinton, went home to be with our Lord and Savior Monday, March 21st, 2022. He attended Rosedale and Clinton Schools. He worked for Roadway, Jones Trucking, and PIE for over 25 years. He was a member of Jarnigan’s Chapel Baptist Church, Clinton. A loving father, grandfather, and uncle to his family who will be deeply missed. He is preceded in death by Father: Ernest Phillips, Mother: Elsie Phillips, Wife: Georgia Ann Phillips, Brother: Ralph Phillips, and Sisters Ravena Powell (Bob) and Melva McKamey. He is survived by Daughter and Son-in-law: Denise and Denver Scalf III, Son and Daughter-in-law: Jason and Renee Phillips, Granddaughter: Madison Scalf, Grandsons: Bryson Scalf, Tyler Phillips and Carson Phillips, Nephews: Kenny & Keith Powell and great-nephew Brad Powell and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:00 pm to 1:00 p.m. at Jones Mortuary with services following. Rev. Travis Freeman officiating, and the Interment will be following service on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Jarnigan’s Baptist Church, Clinton.

Jones Mortuary LLC in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements

