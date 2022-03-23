Nancy Elizabeth Dowell, formerly of Cookeville and Oak Ridge

Nancy Elizabeth Dowell, age 75, formerly of Cookeville and Oak Ridge, passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022, at NHC Farragut in Knoxville. Born in Cookeville, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late Tom & Estelle Fox Dowell. Nancy lived in Oak Ridge for 55 years. She was a 1967 graduate of Tennessee Tech University and worked as a computer programmer and section head at the Oak Ridge National Lab plants. Prior to moving to Oak Ridge, she worked for Boeing in Huntsville, Alabama. In 1980, Nancy earned her master’s degree in computer science at the University of Tennessee. She taught computer classes in Bluefield, West Virginia, served as President of the Business & Professional Women’s Club in Oak Ridge in the 1980s, was a charter member of Monarch, Girls Inc., and an active member of Highland View Church of Christ for as long as her health would allow.

Nancy was an avid international traveler, photographer, accomplished cook, and gardener. She was very busy helping other people in her church family and in the community. As a member of a small group Bible study group since 2008, Nancy helped produce a charity cookbook and wrote a weekly cooking column for the Ladies Ministry at Highland View church. She volunteered for Oak Ridge’s Contact Care Line, a telephone mission offering compassionate support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress. In addition, Nancy enjoyed bridge and reading.

Survivors include her fur baby, Buddy; cousins in Cookeville; and dear friends in Oak Ridge & Knoxville.

Graveside services will be held at 11 am CDT/12 pm EST Friday, March 25, 2022, at Cookeville City Cemetery. An online guestbook is available at weatherfordmortuary.com.

