Evelyn Jewell Copas, Crossville

News Department 14 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 2 Views

Evelyn Jewell Copas, age 88, of Crossville, Tennessee, passed away on March 12, 2022, at Wyndridge Health and Rehab Facility.

She was born on September 30, 1933, in Deer Lodge, Tennessee, daughter of the late Ray Garrett and Gertie (Nash) Garrett.

Evelyn worked for the United States Postal Service for 29 years and was of the Baptist faith. 

She is survived by her Nieces – Renee Sexton and Dove Ann York; Nephews – Eddie Lyons and Roger Lyons; and Several Great Nieces and Nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband – John Henry Copas; Sister – Bobbie Kincer; and Nephew – Bill Lyons.

Celebration of Life will be Saturday, April 2, 2022, 2 pm Deer Lodge First Baptist Church.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Evelyn, please visit our floral store.

About News Department

Check Also

Gregary Lane Choate, Ten Mile

Gregary Lane Choate, age 58, of Ten Mile passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge.  He …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: