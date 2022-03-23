Evelyn Jewell Copas, Crossville

Evelyn Jewell Copas, age 88, of Crossville, Tennessee, passed away on March 12, 2022, at Wyndridge Health and Rehab Facility.

She was born on September 30, 1933, in Deer Lodge, Tennessee, daughter of the late Ray Garrett and Gertie (Nash) Garrett.

Evelyn worked for the United States Postal Service for 29 years and was of the Baptist faith.

She is survived by her Nieces – Renee Sexton and Dove Ann York; Nephews – Eddie Lyons and Roger Lyons; and Several Great Nieces and Nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband – John Henry Copas; Sister – Bobbie Kincer; and Nephew – Bill Lyons.

Celebration of Life will be Saturday, April 2, 2022, 2 pm Deer Lodge First Baptist Church.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Evelyn, please visit our floral store.

