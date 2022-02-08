Zenith Marie Daniels, Briceville

Zenith Marie Daniels, age 58 of Briceville passed away Friday, February 4, 2022, at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. She was born August 25, 1963, in Anderson County, TN to the late Obie and Betty Lou Daugherty. Marie was a member of the Church of God. She loved her grandbabies, reading her Bible, traveling, cooking, and going to church. In addition to her parents, Marie is preceded in death by brother, Danny Mac Daugherty, and grandparents.

Survivors include: husband of 32 years, Paul Darris Daniels, daughters, Tiffany Green and Britney Bruce, brothers, Chucky Daugherty and Ovie Daugherty, Jr., sisters, Jennie Bottoms and Donna Brown, grandchildren, Kinlee Green and Hunter Green.

Visitation: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Thursday, February 10, 2022, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM Thursday, February 10, 2022, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home with Rev. Johnathon Bruce officiating.

Interment: 11:00 AM Friday, February 10, 2022, at the Briceville Community Cemetery in Briceville, TN.

Hatmaker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

