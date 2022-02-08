Judy S. Emory, Harriman

Judy S. Emory, age 74 of Harriman, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 6th, 2022, at the Roane Medical Center in Harriman. She was born on June 4th, 1947, in Harriman. She retired from Coca-Cola, where she worked as an administrative assistant for a number of years. She was a member of the Emory Heights Missionary Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her father, George Schubert. She is survived by:

Mother: Mary Kate Schubert of Harriman, TN

Daughters: Misty Abston (Paul) of Lenoir City, TN

April Ryans (Robby) of Rockwood, TN

Grandchildren: Hailey Abston, Olivia Abston, Zane Ryans, and Reagan Ryans

And several other extended family members and friends

The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 13th, 2022, from 1:00-3:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral service will follow with Bro. Ralph Nance officiating. Graveside and interment service will follow in the Swan Pond Cemetery in Harriman, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Judy S. Emory.

