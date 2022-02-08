Virgil (Papaw) Patterson, Lancing (formerly of Coalfield

Virgil (Papaw) Patterson, age 91 of Lancing (formerly of Coalfield) passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at Cumberland Medical in Crossville.

He was co-owner, along with his son Bobby of Patterson Sawmill in Coalfield for many years. He enjoyed bluegrass music and loved all of his grandchildren.  He valued family and had a good work ethic.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jo Patterson; Grandchildren, Chasity Wilder and Scott Patterson;  Sister, Minnie Dean (Kenneth) Justice; Brother, Roby (Bobbie Jean) Patterson.

He is survived by his son, Bobby Patterson;

Special daughter-in-law, Norma Patterson;

Special nephew, Danny Justice;

Grandchildren, (great and great-great), Bobby (Marsha) Patterson, Tim and Derrick Patterson, Joseph (Marshanna) Branham, Selena Patterson, Shane, Kylie, Kinsley, and Kaylee Branham, Cheyenne, Raven, and Cody Wilder and Aaliya,  Savannah, Phoenix, Whitley, Davinity, and Draven Beasley, Hunter Dewberry and Adalyn Patterson, Anistin, Sheridan, Talin, and Lathan Patterson;

And a host of nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends.

A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, in the Patterson Family Cemetery,  139 Frankfort Rd., Lancing, Tn 37770.

