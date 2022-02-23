Sandra Fay Lowery, Rockwood

Sandra Fay Lowery, age 63, formerly of Rockwood, Tennessee, passed away at UT Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Monday, February 21, 2022. She was a member of Vestal Baptist Church, Knoxville, Tennessee. She is preceded in death by her mother, Golda Grant, and her daughter, Candida Dawn Hudgins.

She is survived by:

Father: Minuard Grant of Oakdale, TN

Daughter: Sonya L. Lowery of Knoxville, TN

Grandchildren: Justin Tyler Mathis, Kayla Nicole Hernandez, & Kythian William Smith

Great Grandchildren: Justin Tyler Mathis, Jr., Karolina Dawn Hernandez, Iyzabela Rose Hernandez, & Walter Hernandez, Jr.

Sisters: Kay Grant Farner of Alabama

Teresa Jensen of Oakdale, TN

Brother: Dale Grant of Rockwood, TN

The family of Sandra Fay Lowery will receive friends on Friday, February 25, 2022, at Evans Mortuary from 12:00 Noon to 2:00 PM. Graveside and interment will follow at Rankins Chapel Cemetery in Oakdale, Tennessee with Preacher Arnold Green officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Sandra Fay Lowery.

