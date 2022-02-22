Oak Ridge to Celebrate Arbor Day 2022 on March 4

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (February 22, 2022) – City of Oak Ridge officials will join the Oak Ridge Environmental Quality Advisory Board (EQAB) at Oak Ridge’s 37th Annual Arbor Day Observance on Friday, March 4, 2022, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s School, located at 323 Vermont Avenue.

The ceremony also marks the 34th year that the City of Oak Ridge has been recognized as a Tree City USA.

At the ceremony, the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Area Forester, Brook Smith will present the Tree City USA and Tree Line USA awards to Oak Ridge Mayor Warren Gooch. Tree City USA, a National Arbor Day Foundation program, recognizes U.S. towns and cities that develop comprehensive urban forestry programs.

To become a Tree City USA, a community must meet four standards: a legally constituted tree board; a community tree ordinance; a comprehensive community forestry program supported by a minimum of $2 per capita; and an Arbor Day proclamation and public tree planting ceremony. Communities must reapply for the Tree City USA designation annually.

The Arbor Day ceremony will include the planting of a Redbud tree, donated by the City of Oak Ridge. St. Mary’s School staff and fourth grade students will participate in the program.

Previous Arbor Day observances have been held at numerous locations throughout the city, including the Oak Ridge Civic Center, the Senior Citizens Center, the U.T. Arboretum, Cedar Hill Park, and at Willow Brook, Glenwood, Woodland, and Linden schools.

For more information, contact Jon Hetrick, Director of the City’s Recreation and Parks Department, at (865) 425-3446 or visit the City’s website at http://www.oakridgetn.gov.

