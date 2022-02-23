Ruby Flora Britton Bledsoe, 95

Ruby Flora Britton Bledsoe,

DOB 12-3-1926 — DOD 2/21/2022



Preceded in death by husband James Carl Bledsoe and son James Gregg Bledsoe. Father- Maynard B. Britton, Mother Ada Hacker Britton, and sisters Irene Britton Hines and Wilma Britton Hicks. Brother Maynard (Junior) Britton.



Ruby is survived by sisters: Vontella Britton Whalen, Joby Britton Oody. Brother-in-law- Arthur Lee Oody and sister-in-law Ethel Sizemore Britton and many nieces and nephews.

Ruby was born in Big Creek Kentucky, a small community in rural Kentucky. Ruby and several family members came to Tennessee to work on the Manhattan Project. She also worked in the local hosiery mill, and then ran her own “Favorite Beauty Shop.”



Ruby was a member of Dyllis Baptist Church and Pine Ridge Baptist Church Prime Timers. Ruby and her family lived in Dickey Valley from 1955 until Ruby made her home in Sycamore Trace in Kingston.

Ruby loved music and sang solos in her church. She was born loving music of almost all varieties. She played the organ, piano, guitar and had begun last summer to teach herself the harmonica. In the past, the “sisters” would gather and sing harmony. One of their favorite songs to sing together was “Abiliene.” Country music and Gospel songs were lovingly and robustly performed. Ruby discovered a love for painting in her later years. She was an avid painter of landscapes, red birds, and flowers. She filled her sisters’ homes with paintings of Big Creek memories. She was once recognized as an artist of the month for Roane County and exhibited paintings in the Kingston Community Center. She was the “resident artist” at Sycamore Trace One of Ruby’s favorite sayings was “Do what the Lord wants and you will be happy.”



Graveside service will be at 1:00 PM Saturday, February 26, 2022, at the Mausoleum at Roane Memorial Gardens. David Arakawa will officiate. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Bledsoe Family.

