Willie Teo Elizabeth Bales, 95, Coalfield

Willie Teo Elizabeth Bales, age 95 of Coalfield passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at NHC in Oak Ridge. She was a lifelong and very active member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. She thoroughly enjoyed working on and participating in the church’s Living Christmas Program each year and was very involved in the children’s programs at the church. She worked for 40+ years as an Audiologist and was also a 50+ member of the Sunrise Chapter #364 Order of the Eastern Star. She dearly loved and supported all Coalfield sports, Lady VOLS, and watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren play sports. She herself was active in sports, playing softball with “The Satellites” for many years.

Willie was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Bales; Daughter, Rebecca Treece;

Parents, Luke, and Grace Wilson.

She is survived by her son, James Bales, and wife Denise of Coalfield;

Grandchildren, David Treece and wife Stacey, Bryant Bales, Adam Dougherty, and Tiffany McConkey;

Great-grandchildren, Luke, and Jackson Treece, and Ian Blalock;

Special friends, Jan Hale and all of the Jones Sisters;

And a host of other family members,

The family would like to thank all the amazing ladies in Coalfield who loved Willie so much and they offer a shout out to her “Card Playing” group of ladies, Wilma Overton, JoNell Gauber, Barbara Bird, and Eleanor Johnson;

Willie was loved by so many and will be truly missed.

A visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, January 10, 2022, from 1-3:00 pm at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Coalfield. Interment will follow in the Estes Cemetery with Bro. Keith Adcock officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations by made to the Coalfield Athletic Department.

To leave a note for Willie’s family or to share a memory, please sign the online guest book at jacksonfuneralservices.com.

