Veterans Appreciation Breakfast Scheduled for Jan. 8th Postponed to January 15th

CLINTON—The regular monthly Anderson County Veterans Appreciation Breakfast scheduled for January 8th has been postponed to January 15th due to inclement weather, and possible early morning icy conditions.

The breakfast, hosted by Anderson County citizens, is locally co-sponsored this month by Ryan Spitzer.

The breakfast will be held January 15th at the Clinton Community Center, 101 S. Hicks Street, Clinton. The “Chow line” opens at 8:30 a.m. and there will be a brief program at 9 a.m. honoring veterans.

All of the Veterans Breakfasts will recognize and honor local veterans and their families for their service to the United States.

Anderson County residents and community volunteers are working together to make the breakfast a free monthly event that will allow veterans of all ages and branches to fellowship and share stories together. Veterans are welcome to bring spouses, family, or friends with them. The City of Clinton is recognized as a special sponsor for hosting the monthly location and set up. Local media is especially recognized for their role in letting veterans know about the breakfast each month.

February 12th’s Breakfast is sponsored by the Clinton Lions Club; March 12th’s Breakfast is sponsored by Brian Hunt; April 9th’s Breakfast is sponsored by Lewis Ridenour; and May 14th’s Breakfast is sponsored by William “Bear” Stephenson.

To learn more, e-mail [email protected], or visit Facebook and search for Veterans Appreciation Breakfast – Anderson County. If you are interested in sponsoring a breakfast, please contact Terry at 865-310-4097.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

