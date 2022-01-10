Victoria Bowling will seek the Republican nomination for the Office of General Sessions Judge Division I

Local attorney Victoria Bowling announced this week that she will seek the Republican nomination for General Sessions Judge in Division I on May 3rd. Bowling has a general law practice, focusing on family law. She has practiced law for more than two decades in Anderson County, including serving four years with the Public Defender’s Office.

Bowling graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Tennessee in 1990 with a bachelor’s degree in Honors Political Science. She then attended the University of Tennessee Law School where she graduated in 1993. Bowling received the University of Tennessee Dean’s Citation (Dean’s Commendation for Extraordinary Contributions to the College of Law). While in law school, she served on the Board of the Tennessee Bar Association. Bowling also served as President of the Student Bar Association (University of Tennessee Law School).

Bowling was awarded the Tennessee Supreme Court’s “Attorneys for Justice” pro bono service award for her long-standing pro bono volunteer work. She is listed in the Tennessee Supreme Court’s Attorneys for Justice Pro Bono Honor Roll. Bowling is the past President of the East Tennessee Law Women’s Association.

Bowling was recently recognized as 2021 Volunteer of the Year by Open Doors, Tennessee and is active in helping non-profits across Anderson County. A member of the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce, Bowling is active in a number of nonprofits, including being an Anderson County Fair Volunteer and a Certified 4-H Volunteer.

Bowling has practiced law in Juvenile, General Sessions, Chancery, Circuit and Criminal Court. Bowling has handled misdemeanors and felonies on all levels of our court system. Trained in Rule 31 Mediation and Alternative Dispute Resolution, Bowling has broad experience in both civil and criminal law.

Bowling is a conservative, a community leader, and a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association. She is a managing partner with Bowling Farms, where they have raised a hundred head of Holstein Cattle annually for the past thirty years. She lives in Heiskell with her husband of thirty-one years, Anderson County native David Bowling, and their two daughters, Madison (23) and Jordan (19), both Anderson County High School graduates. She attends Second Baptist Church in Clinton.

“I am a conservative who appreciates the meaning of hard work. I am honored to be a candidate for the Republican Nomination for General Sessions Court Division I. My background in both civil and criminal law have given me the necessary experience to serve as your General Sessions Judge in Anderson County. I will expand and enhance the services of the Sessions Court in Division I and make it accountable to the citizens of Anderson County. I am also committed to serving only two terms. Judges receive eight-year terms. Sixteen years is long enough for anyone to serve in an elected position. I look forward to campaigning and earning your trust,” stated Bowling.

