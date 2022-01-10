Virgil “Ervin” Stringfield, Knoxville

Mr. Virgil “Ervin” Stringfield, age 87 of Knoxville passed away on January 7, 2022, at the Windsor Gardens Assisted Living. He was born in the Gobey Community of Morgan County.

He served our country in the United States Army and retired after 21 years.

After his retirement, he worked in security for many years and enjoyed fishing as a past-time.

He was a member of North Knoxville Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil Stringfield, Sr. and Armitta Adams Stringfield;

Three brothers, John, Allen, and Maynard Stringfield, and a baby sister.

He is survived by his loving wife, Syble Henry Stringfield of Knoxville;

Three sisters-in-law, Fluffy Purser and husband Dickie, Eunice Henry, and Pat Stringfield;

Brother-in-law, Winford Henry (Betty);

Good friend, Robert Hoskins;

And many very special nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.

A family graveside will be held at the East TN Veteran’s Cemetery, John Sevier Hwy. on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at 8:30 am.

To leave a note for Mr. Stringfield’s family or to share a memory, please sign the online guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com.

