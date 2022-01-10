Anthony Maples, Clinton

Anthony Maples, age 71 of Clinton passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022. Anthony was born March 3, 1950, in Anderson County to the late Immer and Crinnie Parrott Maples.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandson, working on cars and attending car events.

Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Margaret Maples, Clinton;

Daughter, Hope Heath and husband Ricky, Clinton;

Grandson, Eric James, Clinton;

Brothers, Nathan Maples (deceased) and wife Tammy, Hieskel, Eddie Maples and wife Sherry, Claxton, Malcom and wife Charlotte, Clinton;

Sisters, Judy Ward and husband Don, Clinton, Teresa Edmonds and husband Larry (deceased), Clinton, Annette Dew and husband Terry (deceased), Clinton,

Mary Sharp and husband Roger, Oak Ridge, Melissa McCrary and husband James, Lake City;

Along with several nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

A graveside memorial service will be held at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Clinton on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at 1:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

To leave a note for Anthony’s family or to share a memory, please sign the online guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com.

