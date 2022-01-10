Gwendolyn J. Gains, Harriman

Gwendolyn J. Gains age 91 of Harriman passed away Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at the NHC of Oak Ridge. Preceded in death by her parents Charles and May Jones, husbands Robert E. Moore and O.J. Gains, son Robert E. Moore Jr., daughter Kathy Webb, grandchildren Christy and Erin Webb, Ryan Moore and Alissa Moore, and a host of brothers and sisters.

Survivors include:

Son Daniel Moore and wife Martha;

Sister Jo Wilson and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman. The funeral will follow at 8:00 pm. Interment 2:00 pm Wednesday at the Roane Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral of Harriman is surviving the Gains Family.

