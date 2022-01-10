George R. Simpson Jr., Harriman

Mr. George R. Simpson Jr., age 64 of Harriman, TN passed away at his home Wednesday, January 5, 2022. He was born March 15, 1957, in Rockwood, TN to George R. Simpson Sr and Edna Faye Fraley Simpson. He was a veteran of the US military and even received a purple heart, then, later on, took on a job dealing with electronics.  He had two dogs that were always laying on his lap with him. He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by:

Sons:

Jeremy Simpson (Cierra)                                               of Lenoir City, TN

James Simpson (Crystal)                                               of Rockwood, TN

Brothers:

Johnny Simpson (Jennifer)                                             of Oakdale, TN

Jimmy Simpson ( Cindy)                                                 of Crossville, TN

Grandchildren:

Cash Simpson, Conner Simpson, Lily Simpson, and Lucy Simpson

Family will receive friends Monday, December 10, 2022, in the chapel of Evans Mortuary from 4:00-6:00 pm with Rev. Greg Kelley officiating. Cremation arrangements will take place afterwards.

