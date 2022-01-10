Edward Daniel Prather Sr, Rockwood

Mr. Edward Daniel Prather Sr, age 78 of Rockwood, formerly of Georgia, went home to be with the Lord on Satu

, January 8th, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. He was born on February 3rd, 1943, in Rome, GA. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and worked as a maintenance supervisor. He is preceded in death by his parents and two children, Tonya Prather and Daniel Prather Jr. He is survived by:

Wife: Teresa Fickey Prather

Daughters: Alana Michele Prather

Cheyenne Nevaeh Prather

Son: Johnny Prather

Brother: Jackie Prather

And several other extended family members and friends

Cremation arrangements have been made and a private interment will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Edward Daniel Prather Sr.

