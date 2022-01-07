Doris Maxine Johnson, Harriman

Doris Maxine Johnson 85 of Harriman, TN, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

Doris was an active and dedicated member of the Living Church of God for 50+ years. After retiring from the Roane County Board of Education, Doris enjoyed spending time with her family and friends in addition to tending to her flower and vegetable gardens.

Doris is preceded in death by her parents, Sherman and Juanita Swann, husband, Douglas Johnson, sons, Darryl, Darron, Derric, daughter, Diann Johnson, and grandson, Joshua Rogers.

She is survived by her children, Donna Lawson, Darlene Wallace, and husband, Barry, Doretta “Lynn” Blaney, and husband, Kenneth, Darwin “Michael” Johnson, Doyle Johnson, Dorenda “Lisa” Johnson, David Johnson, and wife, Mary, Duane Johnson, and wife, Brandy, siblings, Peggy Williams, Judy Jones, Johnny Swann, and Sherman Jr. Swann, a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as best friends, Sherry Shillings, and Brenda Ladd.

The family will receive friends on Friday, January 14, 2022, from 1:00-2:00 p.m., and Minister, Jim Meredith, will conduct a Celebration of Life ceremony from 2:00-3:30 p.m. at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman.

The family requests that masks be worn during the services, and in lieu of flowers, to honor Doris’s memory, memorial donations be made to the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Johnson family.

