Wanda F Harbaugh, Kingston

Wanda F Harbaugh, age 84, of Kingston passed away Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at prosperity point in Knoxville. She was born November 9, 1937, in Winfield, Tennessee. She raised two sons between Michigan and Tennessee. Wanda embraced technology. She retired from Methodist Medical Center as a Medical Records Administrator. She was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church. She was an avid gardener and also enjoyed cleaning. Wanda was a United States Air Force veteran who served her country proudly in the late 50’s, alongside her twin sister who preceded her in death. Preceded in death by her husband, Russell Vaughn Harbaugh; parents, Homer and Bessie Stanley Baker; sister, Shirley Langley, twin sister, Wilda Mae Baker; brothers, Robert, Archie, and Stanley Baker.

SURVIVORS

Sons James Harbaugh and wife, Chris of Kingston

Robert Harbaugh of Kingston

Sister Teresa Moore and husband, Terry of Kingston

Numerous extended family members and friends.

Service arrangements are currently pending at this time. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

