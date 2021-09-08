Lonnie B. Shumate, Rockwood

Mr. Lonnie B. Shumate, age 61, a resident of the Ozone Community of Rockwood, Tennessee, formerly of Frankfort, Kentucky passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021, at the Roane Medical Center, Harriman, Tennessee. He was born March 16, 1960, in Versailles, Kentucky. He was formerly a Stocker at Walmart in Crossville, Tennessee and was a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran. Lonnie loved University of Tennessee Football, and Kentucky Basketball, but most of all loved spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his father, Lonnie B. Shumate, Sr.; mother, Faye E. Roach; step-father, Bishop Roach; and brother, Scotty Shumate.

Survivors include:

Wife of 27 years: Ginger Shumate of Rockwood, TN

Daughters: Brandy Shumate of Rockwood, TN

Brittany Shumate of Rockwood, TN

McKenzie Shumate of Rockwood, TN

And several other relatives and friends.

He will be missed by all his friends and family!

Cremation arrangements have been made. A family memorial service will be held at a later date.

